Main Kyiv Kyiv region strikes — among the injured is a 7-year-old

Kyiv region strikes — among the injured is a 7-year-old

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 November 2025 08:42
Updated 08:42
Shelling of Kyiv region on the night of 14 November 2025 — what the consequences are
Rescuers at the scene of a fire. Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Poltava region

During the night of 14 November, Russian forces launched missile and drone strikes on several districts of the Kyiv region. As a result of the attack, people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

Consequences of the night shelling of Kyiv region on 14 November

In Bila Tserkva, a 55-year-old man sustained thermal burns. He was hospitalized in a local medical facility.

In the Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Fastiv districts, private houses caught fire. In Fastiv district, a man born in 1980 sustained multiple shoulder wounds and was hospitalized. In the Vyshhorod district, three people were injured: a 47-year-old man suffered a cut forearm wound, a seven-year-old child sustained a facial injury, and a 56-year-old man received a contusion wound to the frontal area of his head. The men were hospitalized. In Bucha district, a woman born in 1969 suffered a shrapnel injury to her arm.

In the Bila Tserkva district, warehouse facilities caught fire, and in the Obukhiv district, a passenger car burned.

Read more:

Russia escalates energy war — 16,000 drones fired since August

Russian strike traps 2,595 miners underground in Dnipro region

Odesa region drone attack — aftermath summary

Kyiv region shelling war in Ukraine casualties
Mariia Chekariova - Editor
Author
Mariia Chekariova
