Russia strikes Kyiv overnight — casualties and destruction

The aftermath of the UAV attack on Kyiv on the night of July 10, 2025. Photo: Ihor Kuznetsov/Novyny.LIVE

On the night of Thursday, July 10, Russians attacked Kyiv with strike UAVs. The attack caused damage in various parts of the city. More than a dozen people are known to have been injured.

It was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv on the night of July 10

The aftermath of the shelling of Kyiv on the night of July 10, 2025. Photo: Ihor Kuznetsov/Novyny.LIVE

In the Shevchenkivskyi District, rescuers are working in a residential building where debris fell and caused a fire on the top floor. Debris also fell at several other addresses. A fire broke out at one of the addresses. All services are working at the scene.

Damaged building. Photo: Ihor Kuznetsov/Novyny.LIVE

Debris that fell on the road after shelling. Photo: Ihor Kuznetsov/Novyny.LIVE

Fire in a building after shelling. Photo: Ihor Kuznetsov

In the Darnytskyi District, debris falling caused a fire in garages and at a petrol station. Debris also fell in the courtyard of one of the residential buildings.

Rescue workers at the scene of the attack. Photo: Ihor Kuznetsov/Novyny LIVE

In the Solomyanskyi District, debris has fallen at two locations. At one of the locations, the roof of a non-residential building caught fire.

A rescuer extinguishes a fire after shelling. Photo: Ihor Kuznetsov/Novyny.LIVE

In the Holosiivskyi District, falling debris caused a truck to catch fire. Debris from the UAV also fell on uninhabited buildings in the Podilskyi District.

As of 04:03, five people were known to have been injured, four of whom were hospitalised. At 05:15, the number of injured rose to 12: three people were treated at the scene, while the others were hospitalised.

UPDATE: As of 05:42, according to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, the number of injured had risen to 13 people. At 06:11, the head of the City Military Administration reported that there were two dead.

As a reminder, the toddler was killed as a result of the Russian drone strike in the Kherson region.

Also, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to the largest Russian attack since the beginning of the full-scale war.