Russia hits Kyiv on July 4 — fires, destruction, casualties

Smoke and fire in Kyiv due to the Russian attack. Photo: Ihor Kuznetsov/Novyny.LIVE

On the night of July 4, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. As a result of the shelling, many fires and damages were recorded in the capital, and there were also casualties.

The report was shared on Telegram by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The aftermath of the shelling of Kyiv on the night of July 4

Klitschko reported that the aftermath of the enemy attack was recorded in the Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi Districts. Details about each of them are provided below.

Dniprovskyi District

In this area, drone debris fell in the courtyards of residential buildings and on the grounds of an educational institution. There was no fire.

Solomianskyi District

According to Klitschko, debris fell on non-residential buildings and the territory of the garage cooperative. There was the fire.

In addition, warehouses burned in this area, and a fire was reported in an administrative building.

Sviatoshynskyi District

"Debris from the enemy UAV fell on the territory of the warehouse premises, causing a fire. Debris also fell in the courtyard of the 16-storey residential building, setting cars on fire," the City Mayor wrote.

In addition, the fire broke out in the private sector and was also caused by falling drone debris.

Darnytskyi District

Here, debris fell in several places in open areas. There were no explosions or fires.

Shevchenkivskyi District

"Debris damaged the 8-storey residential building (commissioned but not yet occupied by residents). The fire broke out on the first floor of the building. There was also the fire in the private sector," it is said in the statement.

Holosiivskyi District

The Kyiv Mayor said that debris had also fallen here. In particular, there is damage to the medical facility.

Casualties

Vitali Klitschko reported that there are currently 7 casualties in Kyiv. All of them have been hospitalized by medics.

Updated at 04:52

"There are already 14 casualties as a result of the enemy attack on the capital. Twelve of them were hospitalized by medics, and two were treated on site," the City Mayor clarified.

Updated at 06:42

The Kyiv Mayor specified that the number of casualties in the capital had risen to 19. Currently, five people are receiving outpatient care, while the other 14 have been hospitalized.

As a reminder, on July 1, Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, on the night of June 23, Russia launched a combined attack on Kyiv.