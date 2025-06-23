Kyiv under attack on June 23 — Russians shell with drones and missiles

The aftermath of the shelling of Kyiv on June 23. Photo: Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny.LIVE

On the night of June 23, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Kyiv. As a result, there are dead and wounded, including children and a pregnant woman.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Shelling of Kyiv city on June 23

Last night, the occupiers massively shelled Kyiv and the region with missiles and drones. Residential areas, hospitals, and sports infrastructure came under enemy fire.

According to the State Emergency Service, the shelling affected Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. However, the most severe consequences are in Shevchenkivskyi district: an entire entrance of a residential high-rise building was destroyed.

As of now, four people have been killed and 13 others have been injured, including two children and a pregnant woman. Everyone is being provided with medical and psychological assistance. The debris is still being cleared at the site, as there are still people under the rubble.

Consequences of shelling in Kyiv region on June 23

In the Kyiv region, Russians attacked Bila Tserkva. Residential and medical infrastructure was damaged. One person was killed and eight others were injured in the shelling. Also, it was reported that two rescuers received injuries while clearing the aftermath of the shelling.

"Emergency services were on the ground from the first minutes of the tragedy. The work of rescue headquarters is organized. Necessary engineering equipment has been engaged. Climbers are working. Russia has once again demonstrated that there is no such thing as a civilian object for it," the statement said.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv on June 17, using drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Numerous strikes hit civilian infrastructure.

As a reminder, Zelensky stated that the war must be ended as soon as possible, and it would be desirable to do so before the end of Donald Trump's presidential term.