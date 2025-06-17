Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Main Kyiv Death toll rises in Kyiv after enemy attack

Death toll rises in Kyiv after enemy attack

Publication time 17 June 2025 10:58
14 killed in June 17 missile strike on Kyiv
Rescuers carry out the victim. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov
Ключові моменти The attack on Kyiv on June 17

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Russian troops launched the missile and drone strike on Kyiv. Currently, 14 people are known to have died as a result of the Russian shelling.

It was reported by the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram.

The attack on Kyiv on June 17

"Preliminary reports indicate 14 deaths in Kyiv. Information will be updated," it is said in the statement.

It should be noted that an entire entrance hall in the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv was destroyed as a result of the enemy attack. While rescuers were clearing up the aftermath of the shelling and journalists were gathering at the scene, Russia struck again. The employee of the State Emergency Service was also injured and hospitalised.

In addition, heavy smoke is currently being reported in Kyiv, and residents are being urged not to open their windows.

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv on June 17
Smoke in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

As a reminder, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, told us about the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

We also told you about the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv, which took place on the night of June 6.

Kyiv shelling missiles UAVs war in Ukraine attack
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
