14 killed in June 17 missile strike on Kyiv

Rescuers carry out the victim. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Russian troops launched the missile and drone strike on Kyiv. Currently, 14 people are known to have died as a result of the Russian shelling.

It was reported by the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram.

The attack on Kyiv on June 17

"Preliminary reports indicate 14 deaths in Kyiv. Information will be updated," it is said in the statement.

It should be noted that an entire entrance hall in the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv was destroyed as a result of the enemy attack. While rescuers were clearing up the aftermath of the shelling and journalists were gathering at the scene, Russia struck again. The employee of the State Emergency Service was also injured and hospitalised.

In addition, heavy smoke is currently being reported in Kyiv, and residents are being urged not to open their windows.

Smoke in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

