Deadly Russian drone attack hits Kyiv overnight, children injured

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On the night of May 7, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kyiv. The strike resulted in casualties and significant destruction.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram.

Drone strike on Kyiv — what is known so far

During the overnight attack, Russian occupiers targeted the Ukrainian capital with drones. As a result of the strike, two people were killed and five others injured — four of them children.

According to the SES, emergency crews responded in the Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, drone debris hit a 9-story residential building, causing fires on the 6th through 9th floors. The fire was extinguished across an area of 100 square meters.

Five people were rescued — one adult and four children. Three children with burns were hospitalized. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

In the Solomianskyi district, UAV debris fell in an open area.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a drone crashed into a high-rise residential building, partially destroying the ceiling between the 29th and 30th floors. No fire or injuries were reported.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, drone fragments struck a 5-story residential building, setting apartments on fire on the 3rd and 5th floors. The bodies of two people were discovered during firefighting efforts. The fire has been extinguished.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

As of now, rescue workers are continuing to eliminate the aftermath of the Russian strike. The information is being updated.

