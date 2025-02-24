Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Ukraine on February 24

Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa arrive in Kyiv. Photo: X Antonio Costa

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on a visit. She was accompanied by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

This was reported by Suspilne.

EU leaders arrive in Kyiv

At the station, the train with the EU leadership was met by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, and the management of Ukrainian railways Ukrzaliznytsia.

"On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv. We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny," Ursula von der Leyen wrote in X.

On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv.



We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe.



In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake.



It’s Europe’s destiny. pic.twitter.com/s0IaC5WYh6 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2025

On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a meeting of the leaders of partner countries will take place in Kyiv. They will discuss peace, security guarantees and the future of collective security.

In Ukraine, about Ukraine, with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/jszwFdyz05 — António Costa (@eucopresident) February 24, 2025

Earlier, we reported that the United Nations considers Volodymyr Zelensky to be the legitimate Head of State. The UN made the statement amid criticism of the President of the United States Donald Trump.

We also wrote about how European leaders reacted to the President of the United States Donald Trump’s words about Zelensky.