Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Київ arrow Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv on the 3rd anniversary arrow

Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv on the 3rd anniversary

24 February 2025 07:31
Andrii Horokhov - editor
Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Ukraine on February 24
Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa arrive in Kyiv. Photo: X Antonio Costa
Andrii Horokhov - editor

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on a visit. She was accompanied by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

This was reported by Suspilne.

EU leaders arrive in Kyiv

At the station, the train with the EU leadership was met by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, and the management of Ukrainian railways Ukrzaliznytsia.

"On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv. We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,"  Ursula von der Leyen wrote in X.

On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a meeting of the leaders of partner countries will take place in Kyiv. They will discuss peace, security guarantees and the future of collective security.

Earlier, we reported that the United Nations considers Volodymyr Zelensky to be the legitimate Head of State. The UN made the statement amid criticism of the President of the United States Donald Trump.

We also wrote about how European leaders reacted to the President of the United States Donald Trump’s words about Zelensky.

European Union Kyiv Andriy Yermak Ursula von der Leyen Antonio Costa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement