Main Kyiv Emergency service shows effects of Russian attack on Bila Tserkva

Emergency service shows effects of Russian attack on Bila Tserkva

Publication time 2 September 2025 11:50
Russia launches massive drone attack on Bila Tserkva — details
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of September 2, Russian forces carried out a massive kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva. The strikes caused large-scale fires and destruction, and a casualty was found during the debris clearance.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on Bila Tserkva - photo 1
Elimination of the consequences of the drone attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

 Massive drone attack on Bila Tserkva

During the night, the city was subjected to a massive drone attack, causing serious damage to infrastructure. Hangars and a three-story industrial building caught fire. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fires.

"During the fire response at the site, a deceased person was found," the State Emergency Service reported.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on Bila Tserkva - photo 3
Eliminating the consequences of the drone attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

At another location, emergency responders battled fires in three buildings and private garages. The fires were also extinguished, preventing further spread. Work continues to fully eliminate the consequences of the attack and to inspect all damaged structures.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on Bila Tserkva - photo 3
Eliminating the consequences of the drone attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

 Read more:

Zelensky reveals how many athletes have died during the war

Modi calls on Putin for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Europeans to discuss Ukraine security guarantees again

SES drones unmanned vehicle UAV Біла Церква
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
