Russia launches massive drone attack on Bila Tserkva — details

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of September 2, Russian forces carried out a massive kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva. The strikes caused large-scale fires and destruction, and a casualty was found during the debris clearance.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Massive drone attack on Bila Tserkva

During the night, the city was subjected to a massive drone attack, causing serious damage to infrastructure. Hangars and a three-story industrial building caught fire. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fires.

"During the fire response at the site, a deceased person was found," the State Emergency Service reported.

At another location, emergency responders battled fires in three buildings and private garages. The fires were also extinguished, preventing further spread. Work continues to fully eliminate the consequences of the attack and to inspect all damaged structures.

