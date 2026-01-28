Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Energy crisis deepens in Kyiv, says President Zelensky

Energy crisis deepens in Kyiv, says President Zelensky

Publication time 28 January 2026 22:38
Zelensky: Kyiv’s electricity and heating situation is critical
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv is currently experiencing the most difficult situation regarding heating and electricity. The president called on the city authorities to act faster in February to improve the lives of Kyiv residents.

Zelensky said this in an evening video address published on X.

Zelensky briefs about the situation in the capital

"A brief update for today. In all regions where it’s needed, repair crews and necessary services have been deployed to carry out restoration work. The situation is most difficult in Kyiv right now, primarily with heating, and there are also major electricity problems.  Crews from many of our regions, practically from all over the country, have been brought in to assist Kyiv, including from frontline areas, ready to help," Zelensky said.

The head of state noted that the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs provides hot meals in areas of Kyiv where necessary.

According to the leader, 6,200 people in Kyiv received hot meals yesterday alone. In Kyiv region, 22,000 people received hot meals.

"We are ready to scale up this assistance if necessary. I expect reports on all the tasks assigned for work with partners," Zelensky said.

In addition, he noted that equipment should have been sought and purchased before this winter. Zelensky emphasized that the Kyiv city government must act much faster now to make it easier for people in February.

