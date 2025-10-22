Kyiv attack aftermath — emergency services report casualties

Firefighter extinguishing a blaze. Photo: SES Kyiv

Emergency response teams in Kyiv continue to work on eliminating the aftermath of the overnight attack carried out by the enemy on the night and morning of October 22. As a result of the combined strike, two people were killed, and large-scale fires broke out across the city.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of the Kyiv region.

Photos of the aftermath of Russia’s October 22 attack on Kyiv

The Dniprovskyi district suffered the most destruction. A Russian missile struck a sixteen-story residential building, causing a fire on the sixth floor. Firefighters rescued ten residents, bringing them to safety. During the debris clearance, the bodies of two victims were discovered. The fire was completely extinguished.

Shelling of Kyiv. Photo: SES Kyiv

In the Darnytskyi district, a drone strike caused a massive fire in a seventeen-story residential building, affecting floors 11 through 16.

Rescuers quickly localized the blaze and saved fifteen people, including two children. In another location in the same district, a two-story non-residential building caught fire, which was also brought under control.

Rescuers extinguishing a fire. Photo: SES Kyiv

In the Desnianskyi district, the blast wave damaged the facade of a ten-story building. A car caught fire in the courtyard, and a gas pipeline was also damaged. The fire was extinguished, and rescuers evacuated twenty residents.

SES rescuers at the scene. Photo: SES Kyiv

In the Pechersk district, a drone hit the upper floors of a twenty-five-story residential building, causing damage on the 21st floor. The resulting fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

At present, information about the number of injured is being clarified. Emergency crews continue working at the strike sites, while municipal services are addressing the aftermath of the destruction.

