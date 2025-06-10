Kyiv under Russian attack on June 10 — photo report of the aftermath

Damaged car. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Kyiv is still dealing with the aftermath of the massive air attack carried out by Russian occupiers on the night of June 10. The capital sustained significant damage, particularly in the Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts.

Novyny.LIVE shares photo and video reports of the consequences of the Russian troop attack in Kyiv.

Firefighters extinguished the fires with the help of helicopters

Kyiv suffered significant destruction as a result of the attack. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, wreckage from downed enemy targets was found at nine different locations.

A man is collecting the property from the ruined apartment. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Ruined apartment. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Damaged cars. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

A number of residential buildings, balconies, a business center, shopping arcades, and other non-residential buildings and structures were damaged.

Rescuers at the site of the impact. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Damage in the building. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Broken glass in a car as a result of explosions. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Fires were reported as a result of falling debris and hits. Rescuers, police, and utility workers were involved in putting them out.

Smashed windows and damaged facade. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

In the Podilskyi district, debris from hostile objects was found in at least two locations. The debris fell in an open area and a non-residential area. The State Emergency Service is on the scene addressing the aftermath of the fires. A firefighting helicopter has been deployed to extinguish the fires.

Firefighting helicopter. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Collecting the water. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Most of the damage was recorded among civilian infrastructure.

As a reminder, at night of June 10 Kyiv was under one of the largest strikes, and that the Odesa, Dnipro, and Chernihiv regions were also targeted.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, also reacted to the night attack.