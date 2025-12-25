Christmas in Kyiv 2025: photo and video report of the holiday parade

Christmas in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

Kyiv celebrates Christmas on Thursday, December 25. People gathered for caroling in Mykhailivska Square, after which they held Christmas celebrations along the capital's main streets.

This was reported by the correspondents of Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Christmas celebrations in Kyiv

Residents of the capital walked through St. Sophia Square, the Golden Gate, Volodymyrska Street, the Opera House, Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street, and Khreshchatyk.

Singer Jerry Heil also joined the procession.

Participants in the festive procession in central Kyiv honored the fallen defenders by singing the Ukrainian anthem.

People shared their warm holiday memories and sincere wishes. They emphasized that the procession was beautiful and atmospheric and that it created a real mood.

Authentic щгеашеі were of particular interest. Participants created costumes with their own hands from cardboard, papier-mâché, fabrics, and other materials at hand.

Christmas in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

Christmas celebrations in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

The characters included a goat, the sun, stargazers, and figures from a traditional nativity scene. For many of them, it was their first time participating in such a festive event.

The main words of the day were wishes for peace, victory and unity.

Christmas in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

People sing the national anthem in the center of Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

Christmas celebrations in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

Christmas in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

Participants of the Christmas celebrations. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

Kyiv residents. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

Celebrating Christmas in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

Read more: