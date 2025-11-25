Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Fatalities reported in Kyiv after strike on high-rise building

Fatalities reported in Kyiv after strike on high-rise building

Publication time 25 November 2025 09:46
Updated 09:58
Kyiv hit by Russian attack on November 25 — fatalities and injuries reported
Rescuers work at the scene of the attack in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles during the night and morning of November 25. At the moment, two people have been confirmed dead, and residential buildings have been hit.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Attack on Kyiv on November 25

Rescuers said that two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the night strike, and six others were injured. Eighteen people were rescued, including three children.

SES teams and other relevant services continue working at the sites of impacts and debris falls.

The shelling of Kyiv on November 25
Rescuers evacuate people. Photo: SES
Attack on Kyiv on November 25
Firefighters extinguish a blaze after the strike. Photo: SES
Attack on Kyiv on November 25
Emergency teams clearing the aftermath in Kyiv. Photo: SES

In the Pechersk district, a 22-story residential building was hit. Destruction occurred between the 4th and 8th floors. The fire has already been extinguished, and rescuers are dismantling damaged structures. One person with limited mobility was rescued.

Meanwhile, in the Dnipro district, Russian forces struck a 9-story building, killing two people and injuring five others.

"The fires on the 5th–8th floors have been extinguished. Work continues to dismantle structures and search for possible victims. Fire suppression is also ongoing at a garage cooperative. Information will be updated," the SES reported.

Kyiv shelling rescuers drones war in Ukraine
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
