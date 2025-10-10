Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Many injured and power outages —Klitschko on Kyiv shelling

Many injured and power outages —Klitschko on Kyiv shelling

Publication time 10 October 2025 08:55
Nine injured and left bank of Kyiv without power after attack — Klitschko
State Emergency Service rescuer. Illustrative photo: SES of Ukraine

As of 4:00 a.m. on October 10, nine people were injured in a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, five of whom were hospitalized. Damage to critical infrastructure left the city’s left bank without electricity, and water supply disruptions were also reported.

This information was provided by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

What is currently known

  • attack on Kyiv
    Nine people were injured as a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv. Photo: SES of Ukraine
Klitschko stated that specialists are already working to restore power to the left bank. The mayor noted that the situation is difficult, but all services are making every effort to resume electricity supply.

He reported that in the Pechersk district, drone fragments struck a multi-story residential building, causing a fire on several floors, which has since been extinguished.

In the Holosiivskyi district, the facade and windows on the fifth floor of a ten-story building were damaged, and cars in the adjacent yard caught fire.

Preliminary information indicates that in the Desnianskyi district, fragments of a downed missile fell on an open area near a clinic.

In the Podilskyi district, fragments also fell on an open area.

