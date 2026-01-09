Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on January 9 — Photo report of the aftermath

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kyiv on January 9. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

Kyiv continues to deal with the aftermath of Russia's massive attack on the night of January 9. According to preliminary reports, four people were killed. At least 40 buildings were damaged in the capital, half of which were residential.

Consequences of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on January 9

According to the latest reports, at least 25 people were injured and four were killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv. Among the injured are five rescuers, four medics, and police officers. Some injured were transported to hospitals, while others received medical care at the scene.

A destroyed house. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

At least 29 locations in the city were affected by the damage. Civilian homes were hit hardest. Some are severely damaged, while others have damaged facades, roofs, and windows from the blast wave and debris.

Burned apartments. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

The scene of the tragedy where a medic was killed by a Russian attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

The shelling caused widespread power outages in Kyiv. About 430,000 people are still without electricity. Due to a drop in pressure in the networks, some buildings have been left without a water supply or heating temporarily.

Detail from the drone in the car. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

A drone crashed in the yard of a residential building in Darnytskyi district. A one-story shop and the windows of a nine-story building nearby were damaged. The falling debris also caused fires in residential buildings and garages.

In the Desnianskyi district, a drone hit the roof of an 18-story residential building, causing a fire. A fire was also reported in a five-story building, and another five-story building's entranceway was smoking. The territories of a shopping center and a sanatorium were also damaged.

A destroyed apartment in a high-rise building. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

In Dniprovsky district, the debris of a drone fell on the roof of a one-story non-residential building.

Fires broke out in 16- and 9-story residential buildings, and the blast wave partially destroyed the roof of a three-story building. Debris also fell on a playground and near a tram depot.

Damage to a building caused by a drone strike. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

In the Pecherskyi district, partial destruction of the facade of a nine-story residential building was recorded due to falling debris. A non-residential multi-storey building was also damaged.

The hole in the wall caused by the explosion. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

Russian UAV hit a dormitory building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Dmytro Sheremet

City authorities emphasize that, although the situation in the capital remains difficult, it is under control. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore vital networks.

