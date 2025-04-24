Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24 — Photos of the aftermath, search and rescue operation is underway

Shelling of Kyiv — Search and rescue operations continue
In Kyiv, elimination of the aftermath after the nighttime Russian shelling of the Sviatoshynskyi district continues. Nine people are currently known to have been killed.
This was reported by correspondent Oleksandr Sayun on Den.LIVE on Thursday, April 24.
Elimination of the consequences of the shelling of Kyiv on April 24
More than 70 people were injured in the Russian ballistic attack. Currently, about 30 people are hospitalized. In addition, about a hundred more Kyiv residents have sought psychological help.
In total, the enemy damaged 12 residential buildings, smashed windows and glass panes, and damaged roofs. Even a children's swing was in the epicenter of the explosion.
Rescuers, police officers, volunteers and journalists from all over the world are currently working at the site of the Russian attack in Kyiv.
Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to the massive missile attack by Russia on the night of April 24. He addressed partners and announced the cancellation of his planned visit to RSA.
On the night of April 24, Ukraine's railway infrastructure was also under attack, resulting in two accidents: a conductor was injured in Zhytomyr, and another incident was reported in Kyiv, where the driver was injured.
