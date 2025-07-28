Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Russian drones hit Kyiv overnight — homes and windows damaged



Publication time 28 July 2025 08:38
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: homes damaged, civilians injured, photos emerge
Damaged building in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on July 28. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

On the night of July 28, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with Shahed drones multiple times. One of the attacks damaged a residential high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district.

Novyny.LIVE reported this.

A damaged building in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on July 28

That night, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported that the windows of a residential high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district were broken due to the attack. There were also casualties.

Київ під ударом дронів 28 липня — кадри пошкодженого будинку і квартир - фото 1
Broken windows in a building due to Russian attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

In addition, there is video footage of the aftermath of the enemy attack.

During the visit of the Novyny.LIVE correspondent to the scene, it was discovered that not only the windows were damaged, but there was also some damage inside the apartments due to the blast wave.

Київ під ударом дронів 28 липня — кадри пошкодженого будинку і квартир - фото 2
Damage to an apartment caused by Russian shelling. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov
Київ під ударом дронів 28 липня — кадри пошкодженого будинку і квартир - фото 3
Damage to an apartment caused by Russian shelling. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov
Київ під ударом дронів 28 липня — кадри пошкодженого будинку і квартир - фото 4
Damage to an apartment caused by Russian shelling. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Read also:

A preschool in the Kherson region damaged in a Russian attack

Night of terror in Odesa as Russia strikes civilian areas

Kyiv explosion shelling Shahed-136 drone war in Ukraine destruction
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
