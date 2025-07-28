Russian drone attack on Kyiv: homes damaged, civilians injured, photos emerge

Damaged building in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on July 28. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

On the night of July 28, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with Shahed drones multiple times. One of the attacks damaged a residential high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district.

Novyny.LIVE reported this.

A damaged building in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on July 28

That night, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported that the windows of a residential high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district were broken due to the attack. There were also casualties.

Broken windows in a building due to Russian attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

In addition, there is video footage of the aftermath of the enemy attack.

During the visit of the Novyny.LIVE correspondent to the scene, it was discovered that not only the windows were damaged, but there was also some damage inside the apartments due to the blast wave.

Damage to an apartment caused by Russian shelling. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Damage to an apartment caused by Russian shelling. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Damage to an apartment caused by Russian shelling. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

