Russian shelling of Kyiv region on December 23 — photo and video report

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 23. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Five people were injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian rocket attack this morning. A five-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district was damaged by an enemy UAV.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, the press service of the National Police and the State Emergency Service on Tuesday, December 23.

Advertisement

Russian attack on Kyiv on December 23 — what is known so far

"According to updated information, the number of victims has increased to five people," the message says.

A woman injured in the attack. Photo: National Police

A 16-year-old girl was among those wounded. Additionally, a 48-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious shrapnel wounds.

An elderly woman leaves the damaged building. Photo: National Police

Police, rescuers and doctors are working at the scene.

Consequences of the attack in Kyiv region

A fire broke out in a private two-story house in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region after a Shahed attack drone wreckage hit.

Fire in the house. Photo: SES

A rescuer eliminates the fire. Photo: SES

"Unfortunately, a woman born in 1949 died. Three other people — a man born in 1975, a woman born in 1976, and a girl born in 2009 — were wounded by shrapnel," the rescuers said.

Rescuers in a destroyed house. Photo: SES

Two private homes were damaged in the Obukhiv district. The destroyed structures at the scene of the incident are being dismantled, and nearby residential buildings are being inspected.

As a reminder, the attack caused power outages in several regions. Russians killed a child in one of the regions of Ukraine.

Read more: