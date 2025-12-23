Russian shelling of Kyiv region on December 23 — photo and video report

The number of casualties in Kyiv has increased — photo report
Five people were injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian rocket attack this morning. A five-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district was damaged by an enemy UAV.
This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, the press service of the National Police and the State Emergency Service on Tuesday, December 23.
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 23 — what is known so far
"According to updated information, the number of victims has increased to five people," the message says.
A 16-year-old girl was among those wounded. Additionally, a 48-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious shrapnel wounds.
Police, rescuers and doctors are working at the scene.
Consequences of the attack in Kyiv region
A fire broke out in a private two-story house in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region after a Shahed attack drone wreckage hit.
"Unfortunately, a woman born in 1949 died. Three other people — a man born in 1975, a woman born in 1976, and a girl born in 2009 — were wounded by shrapnel," the rescuers said.
Two private homes were damaged in the Obukhiv district. The destroyed structures at the scene of the incident are being dismantled, and nearby residential buildings are being inspected.
As a reminder, the attack caused power outages in several regions. Russians killed a child in one of the regions of Ukraine.
Read more:
- How many times Russia attacked energy facilities in 2025
- Russian strike on Pechenihy Dam — ISW reveals true motive