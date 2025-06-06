Kyiv Hit by Russia on June 6 — Aftermath in Photos

The apartment in the building burned down. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

On the night of June 6, Kyiv suffered another large-scale combined attack by Russia. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the strikes caused large-scale destruction in six districts of the city, with a number of deaths and injuries.

The correspondent of Novyny.LIVE, Ihor Kuznetsov, was at the scene.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on June 6

According to updated reports, at least four people were killed in Kyiv. Another 16 people were injured, ten of whom were hospitalised, while others were treated on the spot. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing in several locations.

The apartment in Solomianskyi District burned down. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

Burnt-out windows. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

Ruins in the courtyard of the buildings. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

Solomianskyi District suffered the most: the large-scale fire broke out in the non-residential hangar with an area of about 500 sq m, and the fire broke out on the 11th floor of the 16-storey residential building. Firefighters rescued three people and managed to extinguish the fire.

Destruction in the library. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

Broken windows. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

There is significant damage to civilian infrastructure in Kyiv

Debris fell in at least three locations in Darnytskyi District. Two cars were damaged, with no preliminary reports of casualties or fires. At the same time, the subway track between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna metro stations was damaged in this area, although no casualties were reported.

The destroyed apartment in the building. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

In Holosiivskyi District, the civilian infrastructure facility was on fire, and the educational institution, the car near the petrol station, and the non-residential buildings were damaged. Debris was also seen falling in several places, and in the Desnianskyi District, the wreckage of the downed UAV was found in the open, with no injuries or casualties.

It is also known that the fire was reported in the Shevchenkivskyi District in the non-residential area, and the information is being clarified.

In Dniprovskyi District, the petrol station was damaged, and debris was reported falling in other areas. Windows were smashed in residential buildings and social institutions near the fire hotspots.

