Main Kyiv Winter in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone — photo report

Winter in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone — photo report

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 January 2026 13:46
Photos of the Chornobyl Zone, Prypiat, the Red Forest, and the Duga facility
Chornobyl zone. Photo: SAUEZM

The Chornobyl Exclusion Zone is covered in snow. However, life here does not stop. Every day, specialists carry out scheduled work, ensure radiation safety, protect the territory, and monitor the environment.

New winter photos were published by the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management on its Facebook page.

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
The Red Forest. Photo: SAUEZM
Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Sarcophagus over the power unit. Photo: SAUEZM

The beauty of the Chornobyl zone in winter

"The Exclusion Zone has a special restrained beauty in winter. The snow emphasizes the lines of abandoned towns and villages, the Prypiat River flows in silence, and the objects of the past look different — calm and clear," the post says.

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Animals in the Chornobyl zone. Photo: SAUEZM
Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Palace of Culture in Chornobyl. Photo: SAUEZM

The photo shows the villages of Starosillia and Krasne, Prypiat, Chornobyl, the Duga facility, the Prypiat River, and the Red Forest.

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Ferris wheel in Chornobyl. Photo: SAUEZM

Note that the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a restricted area heavily contaminated with long-lived radionuclides due to the Chernobyl accident.

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Abandoned houses. Photo: SAUEZM
Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Empty streets of the Chornobyl zone. Photo: SAUEZM

It includes the northern part of the Vyshhorodskyi district in the Kyiv region, where the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the cities of Chornobyl and Pripyat, and the northern part of the Vyshhorodskyi district in the Kyiv region are located. This area includes the villages of Poliske and Vilcha, as well as part of the Zhytomyr region up to the border with Belarus.

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Amusement park in Prypiat. Photo: SAUEZM
Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
A post office in Chornobyl. Photo: SAUEZM

Read more:

Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
