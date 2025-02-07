Kovalenko denies the fake about the launch of the Oreshnik missile at Kyiv

Missile launch. Illustrative photo: Russian media

Andriy Kovalenko, the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, denied information about the launch of the Russian Oreshnik missile at Kyiv on February 6. According to him, Moscow must warn its Western partners about such launches.

Andriy Kovalenko stated it on Telegram on Friday, February 7.

Fake about the launch of Oreshnik

Kovalenko emphasized that there was no warning about Oreshnik, nor was there a missile fall.

"There was no Oreshnik launch yesterday. In the event of such launches, Russia must warn its Western partners. There was no warning, and there was no launch with the subsequent "rocket fall"," he stated.

As a reminder, Forbes wrote that the invaders had launched Oreshnik in the direction of Kyiv yesterday. However, the missile allegedly fell on the territory of Russia.

Also, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, commented on the threat from Russian Oreshnik missiles.