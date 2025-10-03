Prosecutors charge 12 Kyiv officials for schemes and negligence causing $1.75m in city budget losses

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Twelve Kyiv officials and two contractors have been charged with corruption and negligence that caused nearly ₴73 million ($1.75 million) in losses to the city budget.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges on Friday, October 3.

Kyiv prosecutors: losses from salt to ambulances to parks

Investigators say the cases involve inflated procurement, negligence, and outright theft across multiple city agencies and enterprises under Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration.

Among those charged:

the head of Kyivpastrans’s procurement unit, who failed to monitor energy prices, leading to an overpayment of ₴47.2 million (~$1.13 million);

former Kyivzelenbud executives, accused of embezzling ₴4.8 million (~$115,000) during weed removal works;

the municipal security department director, who oversaw an overpriced ambulance and rescue vehicle deal that cost nearly ₴11 million (~$264,000);

ex-officials tied to Orlyatko park renovations, accused of stealing ₴800,000 (~$19,200);

officials from Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi and Podil districts, linked to rigged salt contracts, substandard supplies, and overpriced anti-parking bollards worth millions.

Other suspects include officials from Kyivmedspetstrans, accused of siphoning off ₴1.9 million (~$45,600) for fake ambulance spare parts, and a manager at Sviatoshyn psychoneurological institution, tied to ₴700,000 (~$16,800) in losses on a solar power project.

Criminal cases are open under articles covering large-scale embezzlement, official negligence causing severe consequences, and falsification of documents.

Prosecutors stress the combined losses — almost ₴73 million (~$1.75 million) — underscore systemic corruption in Kyiv’s municipal sector.

