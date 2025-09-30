Kyiv Council moves to set up compensation system as Klitschko failed to create housing aid in 3 years of war

Andriy Vitrenko, member of the Kyiv City Council from the "Servant of the People" party. Photo: Vitrenko/Facebook

Three years into Russia’s full-scale war, Kyiv still lacks a clear mechanism to compensate residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed. Deputies accuse Mayor Vitali Klitschko of failing to act, while the City Council has now created a working group to draft a solution.

The announcement was made by Kyiv City Council deputy Andrii Vitrenko on Tuesday, September 30, via Telegram.

Council steps in as Klitschko fails to act on destroyed housing

Vitrenko said the Council’s budget and socio-economic development committee had approved key measures, including support for soldiers, aid for vulnerable residents, and redistribution of funds across districts to cover urgent needs.

Most importantly, he said, the committee created a working group to design a fast-track system for funding housing restoration after Russian attacks — something Klitschko’s administration has failed to implement for nearly four years of war.

"One in three buildings in Kyiv has been damaged. Yet the city is forced to choose between fixing windows in schools, installing long-awaited ramps, or repairing homes hit by strikes. That’s not normal," Vitrenko stressed.

He noted that legal loopholes prevent the use of reserve funds unless an official "class of consequences" is established for the damage. In cases like broken windows, this classification cannot be applied, forcing funds to be diverted from other programs.

"People shouldn’t be left alone with shattered windows, damaged roofs, or no utilities. Our task is to make the recovery process systematic, transparent, and fast. This is the first step toward a real mechanism of help for everyone affected," Vitrenko concluded.

