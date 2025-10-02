Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Klitschko skips Kyiv Defense Council meeting, sparks outrage

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 October 2025 13:51
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko criticized for missing Defense Council meeting on shelters, hospital funding and air defense
Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko failed to show up for a scheduled meeting of the city’s Defense Council, forcing its postponement. Officials say key issues such as shelters, hospital funding and air defense were left unresolved.

The absence was reported by Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko on Thursday, October 2, via Telegram.

Tkachenko: Klitschko ignored crucial talks on city’s defense

Tkachenko said the Defense Council meeting could not be held because the mayor did not attend.

"I can’t find Vitali Klitschko to hold the Defense Council," he wrote.

The session was postponed until Monday, October 6. The meeting was expected to cover urgent issues, including the deployment of mobile shelters, investments in a military hospital, and ensuring the metro operates safely during air raid alerts.

Tkachenko criticized the mayor for skipping discussions on how billions from the city budget are spent and whether funds should be redirected to air defense and anti-drone measures.

"If the mayor once again doesn’t find a few hours for defense and vital city matters, then the Defense Council will have one leader — as defined in the founding documents," Tkachenko warned.

The incident has fueled fresh criticism of Klitschko’s leadership and his ability to handle wartime challenges in the capital.

Read also: 

Kyiv deputy pushes Klitschko’s ouster over city governance crisis

Klitschko failed to create housing aid in 3 years of war

Vitali Klitschko Kyiv subway investments shelter Tymur Tkachenko
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
