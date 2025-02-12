Ballistick attack on Kyiv on February 12 — State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

On the morning of Wednesday, February 12, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. The attack caused damage in several districts, killing one person and injuring four others.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv State Emergency Service via Telegram.

The shelling of Kyiv on February 12

At 4:30 a.m., an air raid alert sounded in Kyiv, immediately followed by explosions. Russia attacked the capital with ballistic missiles.

"Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack in Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi and Holosiivskyi districts," the report says.

Rescuers are clearing the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A rescuer at the scene of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescuers at the site of the hit. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Obolonskyi district, two office buildings were damaged and a fire broke out in one of them, which has already been extinguished. Unfortunately, one person was killed and four were injured, including a child.

Rescuers are extinguishing the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences. Фото: Нацполіція

The aftermath of a missile attack. Photo: National Police

Police at the scene of the attack. Photo: National Police

In Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building and was extinguished. In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out in a two-story warehouse building, and is being extinguished.

In total, more than 80 rescuers and 17 units of fire and rescue equipment are currently working at the scene.

As a reminder, the North Korean missiles that Russia has fired at Ukraine since the end of December have been much more accurate than those launched over the past year.

Earlier, on January 18, Russians fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv and damaged the entrance to the Lukianivska metro station. Currently, repair work is underway at the site.