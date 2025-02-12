Ми в соцмережах:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Київ arrow The aftermath of the ballistic attack on Kyiv — Photo report arrow

The aftermath of the ballistic attack on Kyiv — Photo report

12 February 2025 08:24
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Ballistick attack on Kyiv on February 12 — State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor

On the morning of Wednesday, February 12, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. The attack caused damage in several districts, killing one person and injuring four others.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv State Emergency Service via Telegram.

The shelling of Kyiv on February 12

At 4:30 a.m., an air raid alert sounded in Kyiv, immediately followed by explosions. Russia attacked the capital with ballistic missiles.

"Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack in Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi and Holosiivskyi districts," the report says.

Ракетний удар по Києву: є загиблий і поранені – фото наслідків
Rescuers are clearing the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Росія атакувала Київ ракетами: пошкоджено кілька районів міста
A rescuer at the scene of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Наслідки ранкового обстрілу Києва: зруйновані будівлі та жертва
Rescuers at the site of the hit. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Obolonskyi district, two office buildings were damaged and a fire broke out in one of them, which has already been extinguished. Unfortunately, one person was killed and four were injured, including a child.

Російська ракетна атака по столиці: фото наслідків
Rescuers are extinguishing the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ракетний обстріл Києва 12 лютого: є загиблий та поранені
Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences. Фото: Нацполіція
Київ під ударом: наслідки ранкової атаки РФ на столицю України
The aftermath of a missile attack. Photo: National Police
Пошкоджені будинки та постраждалі: наслідки ракетного удару по Києву
Police at the scene of the attack. Photo: National Police

In Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building and was extinguished. In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out in a two-story warehouse building, and is being extinguished.

In total, more than 80 rescuers and 17 units of fire and rescue equipment are currently working at the scene.

As a reminder, the North Korean missiles that Russia has fired at Ukraine since the end of December have been much more accurate than those launched over the past year.

Earlier, on January 18, Russians fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv and damaged the entrance to the Lukianivska metro station. Currently, repair work is underway at the site.

Kyiv SES war in Ukraine attack ballistic missile attack
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement