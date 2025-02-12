Ballistick attack on Kyiv on February 12 — State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports

The aftermath of the ballistic attack on Kyiv — Photo report
On the morning of Wednesday, February 12, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. The attack caused damage in several districts, killing one person and injuring four others.
This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv State Emergency Service via Telegram.
The shelling of Kyiv on February 12
At 4:30 a.m., an air raid alert sounded in Kyiv, immediately followed by explosions. Russia attacked the capital with ballistic missiles.
"Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack in Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi and Holosiivskyi districts," the report says.
In the Obolonskyi district, two office buildings were damaged and a fire broke out in one of them, which has already been extinguished. Unfortunately, one person was killed and four were injured, including a child.
In Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building and was extinguished. In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out in a two-story warehouse building, and is being extinguished.
In total, more than 80 rescuers and 17 units of fire and rescue equipment are currently working at the scene.
As a reminder, the North Korean missiles that Russia has fired at Ukraine since the end of December have been much more accurate than those launched over the past year.
Earlier, on January 18, Russians fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv and damaged the entrance to the Lukianivska metro station. Currently, repair work is underway at the site.