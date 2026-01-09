British Defense Minister John Healey arrived at the site of the Russian strike in Kyiv's district

British Defense Minister John Healey at Darnytskyi District of Kyiv city, January 9, 2026. Photo: screenshot from the video

British Defense Minister John Healey visited Darnytskyi District in Kyiv, where he surveyed the aftermath of Russia's nighttime attack. He described Russia's attacks as brutal and cynical.

He made this statement to the media, as reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Dmytro Sheremet from the scene.

British Defense Minister visited one of Kyiv's affected districts

On January 9, British Defense Minister John Healey traveled to the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv to survey the damage caused by Russia's nighttime attack on the capital.

A Russian drone hit a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. Healey noted that Russia continues to attack Ukrainian civilians.

"I am honored to be here this morning, and I am devastated to see this. Putin's attacks are brutal and cynical. The targets in Kyiv were residential areas. He (Putin — ed.) continues to attack civilians...

What I have seen here only strengthens our resolve," Healy stated.

"He (Putin — ed.) targets civilians, energy infrastructure, and tries to destroy your way of life. For us in Britain, this means doubling our determination to stand with you," Healey said.

Healey emphasized that Russia talks about peace, but is intensifying attacks, so pressure on Putin must increase. He confirmed further support for Ukraine and stated:

"A secure Ukraine means a safer Europe and a safer Britain."

We reported that at least four people were killed in Russia's attack on Kyiv on January 9.

