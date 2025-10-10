Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Klitschko blamed after Kyiv power plant destroyed by drones

Klitschko blamed after Kyiv power plant destroyed by drones

Publication time 10 October 2025 15:07
Kyiv power plant targeted — deputies slam Klitschko for failing to protect energy sites
Destroyed transformer. Illustrative photo: Ukrenergo

A Kyiv thermal power plant was severely damaged after a Russian drone strike destroyed its block transformers overnight, on October 10. Lawmakers accused Kyiv City Administration of failing to build protective shelters for critical energy infrastructure despite repeated warnings.  

This was reported by Oleksii Kucherenko, MP from the Batkivshchyna faction, on October 10.

The transformers were destroyed by cheap drones

Kucherenko said the transformers were not hit by ballistic missiles but by simple drones, proving the lack of basic protection. "The transformers were unprotected," he noted, stressing that Kyiv’s combined heat and power plants belong to the city and are therefore under Klitschko’s direct responsibility.  

"Block transformers were damaged at one of Kyiv's thermal power plants, rendering the unit unable to supply power to the grid. The transformers were not damaged by ballistics; they were destroyed by simple drones. The transformers were unprotected. As a result, a significant part of Kyiv's population is without water and electricity. There are also transportation issues," Kucherenko noted.

The MP accused the Kyiv City Administration of prioritizing political self-promotion over security. During the yesterday's session, deputies voted to allocate ₴12.5 million (about $300,000) to fulfill their own "deputy promises". In contrast, protecting a single transformer would cost roughly ₴50 million ($1.2 million).  

According to Kucherenko, Kyiv taxpayers are funding a ₴1.5 billion ($36 million) annual program that benefits city deputies instead of strengthening wartime infrastructure. He warned that such mismanagement endangers the capital’s energy stability as Russian attacks persist.  

Observers say the situation underscores broader failures in Kyiv’s crisis management under Klitschko’s leadership.  

Read more:

Russian combined attack on Ukraine, October 10, damaged critical infrastructure and left the city’s left bank without electricity. Water supply disruptions were also reported.

Zelensky urged international partners to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems. He says that power outages have been reported in several regions: Kyiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa and Dnipro. Recovery efforts are also underway in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, and Kherson regions.

Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
