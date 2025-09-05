Scandal in Kyiv: Klitschko pushes sale of historic marketplace

Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Kyiv’s historic Zhytniy Market may soon be privatized, sparking outrage from civic activists. Mayor Vitali Klitschko has placed the controversial sale on the agenda of the next City Council session.

This was announced by Hennadii Kryvosheia, head of the Public Council under Kyiv City Administration, in a Facebook post.

Klitschko’s plan to sell market branded a "crime" by critics

Kryvosheia revealed that City Council deputies are expected to gather on September 11, with the fate of Zhytniy Market among the key items for discussion. He sharply criticized the proposal, demanding accountability for years of mismanagement.

Zhytniy Market. Photo: instagram.com/honcharenko_anton_27

"There is no land, so now you’re making shady deals with property? Where are the reports on the market’s work over the last 10 years? Who was held responsible for bringing it to this state? If deputies approve the sale, it will be a crime," Kryvosheia wrote.

He called on the council to focus instead on urgent issues such as financing the reconstruction of homes damaged by Russian attacks. He also noted that the property and entrepreneurship commissions had already rejected the privatization project.

The idea of selling Zhytniy Market first surfaced in January, when a draft decision was registered in the City Council. Kryvosheia warned at the time that privatization could lead to yet another destructive redevelopment. "A new owner will do whatever they want with the market. Kyiv already has bitter experience of losing historic and symbolic buildings," he cautioned.

Meanwhile, the City Council website published a draft project describing privatization as the "most effective solution," arguing it would immediately improve the facility and reduce budget expenses. The plan envisions sale through the ProZorro electronic system.

Built in 1980, Zhytniy Market in Podil is one of Kyiv’s oldest and most recognizable marketplaces. Now, under Klitschko’s watch, its future may be decided by a single vote in City Hall.

