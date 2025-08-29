Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Klitschko’s City Council paralyzed after “Clean City” scandal

Klitschko’s City Council paralyzed after “Clean City” scandal

Publication time 1 September 2025 15:40
Kyiv City Council stalls after anti-corruption probe, Klitschko’s team under fire
Kyiv City Council meeting. Photo: Vechirniy Kyiv

Since the launch of the "Clean City" anti-corruption operation in February 2025, Kyiv City Council has met only twice. According to critics, the paralysis reflects a deep political crisis under Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s leadership.

This was stated by council member Andrii Vitrenko from the "Servant of the People" party during an interview with "Kyiv Time".

Klitschko’s team accused of stalling Kyiv City Council

Vitrenko pointed out that since February 10, following the scandal triggered by NABU and SAP’s "Clean City" operation, the City Council has convened only twice. By law, sessions should be held monthly.

The deputy added that the political crisis has blocked the work of most committees.

"The land commission and others have practically not functioned. At present, only a few commissions are working actively — budget, property and regulatory policy, as well as the business activity commission," he said.

As a result, during this period the City Council managed to adopt only 60–70 decisions, a fraction of what should have been processed.

"Clean City" operation

The "Clean City" operation, carried out by NABU and SAP, exposed a large-scale land corruption scheme in the Kyiv Council. Those implicated include former council member Denys Komarnytskyi, alleged to be the scheme’s organizer, Klitschko’s deputy Petro Olenych, land commission head Mykhailo Tereniev, commission member Olena Marchenko, and other officials.

During searches, investigators seized more than USD 6.4 million, EUR 630,000, and UAH 800,000 in cash. The revelations have left Kyiv City Council in chaos — and raised new questions about accountability under Klitschko’s administration.

Read more: 

Klitschko accused of blocking vital bomb shelter strategy in Kyiv

Russian strike on Kyiv leaves 17 dead, 4 of them children

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
