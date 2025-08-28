Death toll in Kyiv rises to 17 after Russian strike — 4 children among victims

Russian strike on Kyiv leaves 17 dead, 4 of them children
The death toll from the massive shelling of Kyiv on the night of August 28 has risen. As of 14:32 a.m., 17 victims of the Russian attack have been reported, including children.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram.
The number of victims of the Russian attack has increased
According to SES, 17 people, including four children, were killed in the night attack in the capital.
Also, according to preliminary information, 10 minors were injured.
Currently, a search and rescue operation is underway in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, where the enemy hit a high-rise building. There may still be people under the rubble.
Emergency services continue to work at the site of the hit. The victims are being provided with the necessary medical care.
Read more:
Attack on Kyiv — death toll and injuries continue to rise
Zelensky comments on the Russian attack on Kyiv