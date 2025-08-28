Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Russian strike on Kyiv leaves 17 dead, 4 of them children

Russian strike on Kyiv leaves 17 dead, 4 of them children

Publication time 28 August 2025 14:56
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 17 after Russian strike — 4 children among victims
Consequences of Russian shelling of Kyiv on August 28. Photo: Reuters

The death toll from the massive shelling of Kyiv on the night of August 28 has risen. As of 14:32 a.m., 17 victims of the Russian attack have been reported, including children.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

The number of victims of the Russian attack has increased

According to SES, 17 people, including four children, were killed in the night attack in the capital.

Also, according to preliminary information, 10 minors were injured.

Currently, a search and rescue operation is underway in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, where the enemy hit a high-rise building. There may still be people under the rubble.

Emergency services continue to work at the site of the hit. The victims are being provided with the necessary medical care.

Read more:

Attack on Kyiv — death toll and injuries continue to rise

Zelensky comments on the Russian attack on Kyiv

Russian strike damages EU Mission building in Kyiv — photos

Kyiv children shelling war in Ukraine dead
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
