Kyiv official tied to Klitschko accused of forging travel documents

Court hearing regarding the head of the Kyiv City State Administration apparatus. Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

A senior official in Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration has been suspended from duty after being accused of using falsified travel invitations to arrange private trips abroad. The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the official will remain under house arrest until November 28, 2025.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office announced the decision on Tuesday, October 7.

Prosecutors say a top Klitschko official forged travel papers for private trips abroad

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered a 24-hour house arrest and temporary suspension of the head of the executive office of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA). Although prosecutors did not name the official, context indicates it refers to Dmytro Zahumennyi.

Investigators allege Zahumennyi used falsified official invitations to justify personal trips abroad under the guise of work assignments — including visits to Barcelona in 2023 and Florence in 2024. The case involves three criminal charges: document forgery, use of knowingly forged documents, and falsification of official records by a public official.

In August, Zahumennyi was also named in a separate case over the alleged embezzlement of ₴230 million (about $5.5 million) from Kyiv’s repair and infrastructure funds. According to Novyny.LIVE data, he was among 22 City State Administration officials suspected of large-scale budget misuse.

Zahumennyi was additionally linked to Kyiv’s "gray" taxi permit market during curfew hours, where more than 2,000 night-driving passes were reportedly issued under his supervision.

Critics say the repeated scandals highlight systemic corruption within Klitschko’s city administration during wartime.

