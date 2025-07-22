Kyiv metro and apartments damaged in Russian strike: photos of aftermath

Kyiv cleans up after Russian strike on metro and homes
In Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian shelling that took place on the night of July 21 is still being dealt with. The occupiers struck the Lukianivska metro station and the residential high-rise building.
The correspondent of Novyny.LIVE reports on how Kyiv residents and utility workers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack.
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the high-rise building in Kyiv
The Russian army struck the residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital.
As a result, a fire broke out on the second and third floors, turning the residents' apartments into ashes.
The owners of one of the apartments showed Novyny.LIVE journalists what their home looked like inside. Luckily, the owners were not at home at the time of the strike.
The rubble at Lukianivska is being cleared
For the second day in a row, utility workers have been trying to clear the rubble at Lukianivska metro station, which suffered its seventh attack that night.
The station's roof was destroyed, windows were smashed, and kiosks were vandalised.
Repair work is currently underway. According to the workers, it will take another three or four days to completely "sew up" the broken windows. Despite the repairs, the station has already fully resumed operations.
As a reminder, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 21, 2025, calling it the "attacks on humanity".
Also, the State Emergency Service reported on the aftermath of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv.