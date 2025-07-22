Kyiv metro and apartments damaged in Russian strike: photos of aftermath

The aftermath of the strike on the residential building in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE. Anna Siryk

In Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian shelling that took place on the night of July 21 is still being dealt with. The occupiers struck the Lukianivska metro station and the residential high-rise building.

The correspondent of Novyny.LIVE reports on how Kyiv residents and utility workers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the high-rise building in Kyiv

The Russian army struck the residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the high-rise building in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE. Anna Siryk

As a result, a fire broke out on the second and third floors, turning the residents' apartments into ashes.

The destroyed high-rise building in Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE. Anna Siryk

The owners of one of the apartments showed Novyny.LIVE journalists what their home looked like inside. Luckily, the owners were not at home at the time of the strike.

The apartment in the house that was hit by the drone. Photo: Novyny.LIVE. Anna Siryk

The burned apartment in the building in the Shevchenkivskyi District. Photo: Novyny.LIVE. Anna Siryk

The rubble at Lukianivska is being cleared

For the second day in a row, utility workers have been trying to clear the rubble at Lukianivska metro station, which suffered its seventh attack that night.

The aftermath of the attack on the Lukianivska metro station. Photo: Novyny.LIVE. Anna Siryk

The station's roof was destroyed, windows were smashed, and kiosks were vandalised.

The aftermath of the attack near the Lukianivska metro station. Photo: Novyny.LIVE. Anna Siryk

Repair work is currently underway. According to the workers, it will take another three or four days to completely "sew up" the broken windows. Despite the repairs, the station has already fully resumed operations.

Repair work at the Lukianivska metro station. Photo: Novyny.LIVE. Anna Siryk

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 21, 2025, calling it the "attacks on humanity".

Also, the State Emergency Service reported on the aftermath of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv.