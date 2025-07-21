Russia hits Kyiv — key facts about the aftermath

The Lukianivska metro station, which was damaged as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv on July 21, 2025. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On the night of July 21, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv. In particular, the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital was affected — the Lukianivska metro station was damaged.

It was reported by Pavlo Petrov, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Kyiv, in his comment to Novyny.LIVE.

Russia's attack on Kyiv on July 21 — details from the State Emergency Service

On the night of July 21, Russian troops shelled Kyiv. The invaders attacked several areas of the capital.

In addition, Russian troops once again struck the Lukianivska metro station.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the Lukianivska metro station is currently closed for entry and exit, and trains are passing it without stopping. All other metro stations are operating as usual, and the normal train schedule is gradually being restored.

According to the State Emergency Service spokesperson, the first floor of the building was on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kyiv, one person was injured, and another was rescued.

The representative of the State Emergency Service also reported that commercial buildings were on fire in the Dniprovskyi District, and a garage cooperative and a kindergarten were on fire in the Darnytskyi District. There are also consequences of the Russian attack in the Sviatoshynskyi District. One person, preliminarily believed to be a man, was killed by enemy shelling.

In addition, the rescuer commented on the "smoke" at the Lukianivska metro station, which was previously reported after the Russian attack. According to him, it was not a fire, but dust.

"The assistance of rescue workers to extinguish the fire there (at the Lukianivska metro station, — Ed.) was not required," Pavlo Petrov explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that people have become more responsible in responding to alerts and taking shelter.

As a reminder, as a result of the Russian attack on the Dobropillia market in the Donetsk Region, 2 people died and 14 were injured.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to Russia's attack on Kyiv, which took place on the night of July 3-4, stating that it was one of the most difficult for the country in terms of scale, cynicism, and coordination.