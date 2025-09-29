Petropavlivska Borshchahivka hit by Russian strike near Kyiv — photos of destruction

Kyiv region after Russian strike — photos
Russian forces launched a combined attack on the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, overnight on September 28. The "Lvivskyi" residential complex suffered significant destruction.
See how Petropavlivska Borshchahivka looks now in the Novyny.LIVE report.
Russian strike on Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
Following the attack, parts of the "Lvivskyi" residential complex were destroyed.
Entire streets were affected, with several townhouses reduced to rubble. Nearby apartment blocks were also damaged, with windows shattered by the blast wave.
Fortunately, there were no casualties — only one family lived in the complex at the time of the strike.
During the night of September 28 the Russian army launched over 600 aerial and missile attacks across Ukraine, with Kyiv as the main target.
