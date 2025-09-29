Petropavlivska Borshchahivka hit by Russian strike near Kyiv — photos of destruction

The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Russian forces launched a combined attack on the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, overnight on September 28. The "Lvivskyi" residential complex suffered significant destruction.

See how Petropavlivska Borshchahivka looks now in the Novyny.LIVE report.

Advertisement

Russian strike on Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Following the attack, parts of the "Lvivskyi" residential complex were destroyed.

The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Entire streets were affected, with several townhouses reduced to rubble. Nearby apartment blocks were also damaged, with windows shattered by the blast wave.

The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Fortunately, there were no casualties — only one family lived in the complex at the time of the strike.

The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

During the night of September 28 the Russian army launched over 600 aerial and missile attacks across Ukraine, with Kyiv as the main target.

Read also:

Kellogg — US approves Ukraine long-range strikes on Russia

Ukrainian forces hit key Russian military factory — General Staff