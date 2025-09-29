Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Kyiv region after Russian strike — photos

Publication time 29 September 2025 15:18
Petropavlivska Borshchahivka hit by Russian strike near Kyiv — photos of destruction
The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Russian forces launched a combined attack on the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, overnight on September 28. The "Lvivskyi" residential complex suffered significant destruction.

See how Petropavlivska Borshchahivka looks now in the Novyny.LIVE report.

Russian strike on Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Following the attack, parts of the "Lvivskyi" residential complex were destroyed.

Petropavlivska Borshchahivka after shelling on September 28
The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Petropavlivska Borshchahivka after shelling on September 28
The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Petropavlivska Borshchahivka after shelling on September 28
The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Entire streets were affected, with several townhouses reduced to rubble. Nearby apartment blocks were also damaged, with windows shattered by the blast wave. 

Petropavlivska Borshchahivka after shelling on September 28
The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Petropavlivska Borshchahivka after shelling on September 28
The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Petropavlivska Borshchahivka after shelling on September 28
The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Fortunately, there were no casualties — only one family lived in the complex at the time of the strike. 

Petropavlivska Borshchahivka after shelling on September 28
The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Petropavlivska Borshchahivka after shelling on September 28
The aftermath of shelling in the Kyiv region. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

During the night of September 28 the Russian army launched over 600 aerial and missile attacks across Ukraine, with Kyiv as the main target.

Kyiv region shelling occupiers war in Ukraine injuries
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
