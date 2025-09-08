Strike on thermal power plant in the Kyiv region: rescuers and energy crews at work.

Damaged thermal power plant. Illustrative archive photo: DTEK

The Russian army carried out a massive strike on Ukraine’s energy system, hitting one of the thermal power generation facilities in Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Russia attacks energy facility in Kyiv region

The Ministry of Energy reported that the strike targeted critically important civilian infrastructure—including power generation, electricity transmission and distribution systems, as well as gas infrastructure—which are not military targets. This is yet another deliberate act by the enemy aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.

"The objective is clear: to cause even greater hardship for Ukraine’s civilian population, leaving homes, hospitals, kindergartens, and schools without electricity and heating," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Rescue teams and energy specialists are working on site to eliminate the consequences of the attack and are doing everything possible to stabilize energy supply as quickly as possible.

The Ministry of Energy also assured that any changes to electricity supply schedules will be communicated promptly through official announcements.

