Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Kyiv Russia attacked an energy facility in the Kyiv region

Russia attacked an energy facility in the Kyiv region

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 September 2025 14:40
Strike on thermal power plant in the Kyiv region: rescuers and energy crews at work.
Damaged thermal power plant. Illustrative archive photo: DTEK

The Russian army carried out a massive strike on Ukraine’s energy system, hitting one of the thermal power generation facilities in Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Russia attacks energy facility in Kyiv region

The Ministry of Energy reported that the strike targeted critically important civilian infrastructure—including power generation, electricity transmission and distribution systems, as well as gas infrastructure—which are not military targets. This is yet another deliberate act by the enemy aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.

"The objective is clear: to cause even greater hardship for Ukraine’s civilian population, leaving homes, hospitals, kindergartens, and schools without electricity and heating," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Rescue teams and energy specialists are working on site to eliminate the consequences of the attack and are doing everything possible to stabilize energy supply as quickly as possible.

The Ministry of Energy also assured that any changes to electricity supply schedules will be communicated promptly through official announcements.

Read more:

Another liberation in Donetsk — Ukraine takes back Zarichne

How many Americans are fighting — and dying — in Ukraine?

Man’s body found under rubble in Kyiv after September 7 attack

Міненерго Kyiv region shelling ТЕС energy russia
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information