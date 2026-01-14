Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Kyiv was not prepared for energy strikes, says Shmyhal

Kyiv was not prepared for energy strikes, says Shmyhal

Publication time 14 January 2026 18:30
Shmyhal explained why Kyiv was left without electricity and heating
Denys Shmyhal, Minster of Energy of Ukraine. Photo: AP

To stabilize the electricity situation in Kyiv, crisis measures must be taken. The capital's authorities were not prepared for this scenario.

Denys Shmyhal, the newly appointed Minster of Energy, stated this during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, January 14.

Consequences of the Russian strikes on the energy sector

According to Shmyhal, Kharkiv prepared mobile boiler rooms and appropriate power generation facilities.

"Kharkiv was prepared. Both the regional and local councils were prepared. The city was prepared; there are mobile boiler rooms and appropriate power generation facilities. Kyiv, unfortunately, was much less prepared. In fact, I would say it was not prepared at all. Therefore, we will now have to take emergency measures," he said.

These emergency measures became more urgent after January 9, when one of the most massive attacks on Kyiv caused two thermal power plants to stop working, leaving about 6,000 high-rise residential buildings without heat.

Ongoing strikes continue to threaten the city's infrastructure every night. As of January 13 evening, nearly 500 high-rise buildings in Kyiv were still without heat.



Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
