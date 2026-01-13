Kyiv near emergency as Russian attacks cripple power amid freezing weather

Blackout in Kyiv. Photo: Suspilne

Russian troops are continuing their attempts to paralyze vital infrastructure and leave Kyiv without electricity. The latest strikes have led to a sharp deterioration of the situation in the capital region, bringing it close to an emergency.

Problem with electricity in the capital

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy said that it is currently impossible to predict when electricity will be restored in Kyiv. According to Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk, the situation in the capital region remains the most difficult due to the consequences of Russia's massive attacks on energy infrastructure.

On the night and morning of January 13, Kyiv sustained significant damage to its power facilities. This is why the previously published schedules of hourly blackouts are no longer in effect. Instead, the city and a number of other regions have experienced emergency power outages.

The Ministry of Energy explained that the situation in the power system is difficult due to constant hostile attacks and freezing weather (below −10°C [14°F], ed.), which puts additional stress on the system. Emergency repair work continues around the clock despite the difficult weather conditions.

Water supply in Kyiv region

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the restoration of the water supply in Irpin and emphasized the need to strengthen the energy security of critical infrastructure facilities.

Currently, due to a lack of electricity, residents of the Irpin and Gostomel territorial communities are receiving water according to a temporary schedule — from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. — as reported by Irpinvodokanal.

Additionally, the prime minister instructed Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba and the heads of regional military administrations to urgently submit information on the additional needs of critical infrastructure facilities for backup power sources to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Kyiv supermarkets close due to blackouts

Novyny.LIVE correspondent Dmytro Sheremet reports that supermarkets in Kyiv have begun to close due to prolonged power outages following Russian strikes. Some retail chains have announced that they are suspending operations.

For example, the Novus supermarket has stopped operating in the Desnianskyi district of the capital. The reason was a lack of electricity and an inability to keep the store running with diesel generators.

There are 12 Novus supermarkets in Kyiv, and some of them have also been forced to close for similar reasons. It is not yet known when retailers will be able to resume operations.

Traffic in Kyiv has been hampered

On Tuesday, ground electric transport was temporarily suspended on the right bank of the capital. Buses have been organized to duplicate relevant routes in certain areas.

Trolleybus routes in different districts of Kyiv are also operating as bus service.

Do Kyiv residents have enough fuel?

The situation with fuel at Kyiv gas stations remains stable. Despite rumors on social media, there is no rush or long lines in the capital. Gas stations in the city and on the outskirts are operating as usual, and fuel sales are unrestricted.

The situation in the Kyiv suburbs, however, is somewhat different. In Irpin and Bucha, demand for fuel has increased significantly. Local residents are buying gasoline and diesel in large quantities to power generators, as these settlements have experienced prolonged power outages.

