Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Kyiv Man’s body found under rubble in Kyiv after September 7 attack

Man’s body found under rubble in Kyiv after September 7 attack

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 September 2025 08:29
Deadly Russian attack on Kyiv — another body was found
The rescuers are retrieving the body. Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv region

In Kyiv, on the morning of September 8, rescuers pulled another body from the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. It turned out to be a man who died from the Russian massive shelling of the capital on September 7.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv State Emergency Service.

Advertisement

Another person killed by Russian strike on September 7 found in Kyiv

In total, three people were killed in the attack, including a child.

Розбір завClearing the rubble in Kyiv
Dismantling the rubble. Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service
Man’s body found under rubble in Kyiv after September 7 attack
A damaged nine-story building. Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Emergency rescue operations are currently underway in the city. SES units are engaged in debris removal and damage control to complete search operations quickly and ensure the site of the tragedy is safe.

As a reminder, the Russian attack on Kyiv on September 7 killed several people, including a woman with a baby. Rescuers also saved a pregnant woman in labor and rushed her to the hospital. Doctors are fighting for the lives of the baby and mother.

Read more:

Shahed drones reached every region of Ukraine — movement map

Zelensky reveals how many athletes have died during the war

Russian strike on Kyiv leaves 17 dead, 4 of them children

Kyiv death SES shelling man rubble
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information