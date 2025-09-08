Deadly Russian attack on Kyiv — another body was found

The rescuers are retrieving the body. Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv region

In Kyiv, on the morning of September 8, rescuers pulled another body from the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. It turned out to be a man who died from the Russian massive shelling of the capital on September 7.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv State Emergency Service.

Another person killed by Russian strike on September 7 found in Kyiv

In total, three people were killed in the attack, including a child.

Dismantling the rubble. Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

A damaged nine-story building. Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Emergency rescue operations are currently underway in the city. SES units are engaged in debris removal and damage control to complete search operations quickly and ensure the site of the tragedy is safe.

As a reminder, the Russian attack on Kyiv on September 7 killed several people, including a woman with a baby. Rescuers also saved a pregnant woman in labor and rushed her to the hospital. Doctors are fighting for the lives of the baby and mother.

