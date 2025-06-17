People may be trapped under rubble in Kyiv — official warns

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

The Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, stated that 14 people were killed as a result of the attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, June 17. Currently, rescue workers are operating at 27 locations in the capital.

The correspondent of Novyny.LIVE reported it from the scene of the strike.

Advertisement

Destruction caused by the attack on Kyiv on June 17

"Currently, there are 27 locations where rescue workers are operating. We are at one of them, where the ballistic missile hit the nine-storey building," the Minister said.

According to him, one entrance to the multi-storey building in the Solomianskyi District was completely destroyed, down to the basement, indicating the direct hit of the missile. Currently, there are 14 known deaths and 44 injuries in the capital.

The boy near the destroyed building. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

In total, 66 people were injured in Ukraine last night as a result of Russian aggression, including a minor.

More than 2,000 rescuers, police officers, medics, and utility workers are involved in clearing the rubble.

Victims of strikes

In particular, emergency rescue and search operations in Kyiv are in full swing, as it is necessary to clear the rubble as quickly as possible to rescue people who may be trapped underneath. After arriving, rescuers also evacuated several people from the entrances of a building in the Solomianskyi District, and they are now in medical facilities.

Partially destroyed building. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

In the building that was hit by the missile, 30 apartments were destroyed, so it is difficult to say how many people may be under the rubble. Employees of the State Emergency Service have already rescued one woman from there, who suffered multiple injuries.

In addition, educational institutions and infrastructure were hit, and law enforcement agencies are assessing the consequences and documenting the war crimes committed by the Russian Federation.

"It was one of the most intense shellings of Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Today, the enemy spared neither drones nor missiles," Klymenko noted.

Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

As a reminder, we told you about the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv, which took place on the night of June 10.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the massive Russian attack on the night of June 6.