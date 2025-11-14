30 injured, 5 dead in overnight attack on Kyiv — Medical facilities damaged

Russia attacked the National institute on deafness and other communication disorders in Ukraine. Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

On Friday night, November 14, Russia launched another massive attack on the capital of Ukraine. The attack hit a national coordination center for scientific research and for diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating patients with deafness and other communication disorders — the Institute of Otorhinolaryngology named after Prof. O.S. Kolomiichenko of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health reported this on Telegram.

According to the Ministry of Health, at least 30 people were injured in Kyiv overnight, including two children and a pregnant woman. This number continues to grow as more people seek medical attention. Tragically, there are already five confirmed deaths.

Several medical facilities were damaged as a result of the attack, with the National institute on deafness and other communication disorders, named after Prof. O.S. Kolomiichenko, sustaining the most damage.

The blast damaged two buildings and shattered nearly all the windows. Two people sustained minor injuries. Approximately 90 patients were evacuated from the damaged buildings and transferred to undamaged departments. Currently, work is underway to remove the glass and repair the damage.

The Institute has already been visited by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko. He discussed next steps for providing assistance to those affected and ensuring the institution's continued operation with the management.

