Russian strike on Kyiv on 14 November — what the consequences are

Aftermath of the Russian strike on Kyiv on 14 November. Photo: State Emergency Service

In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on the night of 14 November has increased. It is currently known that Russian occupiers injured 26 people.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Russian strike on Kyiv on 14 November

The invaders killed three people. It is known that among the 26 injured are a ten-year-old child and a seven-year-old child. In addition, nine people were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman. More than 40 people were rescued by State Emergency Service units.

Russian strike on Kyiv on 14 November. Photo: State Emergency Service

In the Podil district, an impact on a high-rise building at the level of the 15th floor was recorded. Thirteen people were rescued there.

In the Dnipro district, a fire in two apartments on the first floor of a five-story building covering 50 square meters was extinguished. Rescuers rescued 17 people. At another address, a fire covering 19 square meters was extinguished. Partial destruction was also recorded on the 19th and 21st floors. In addition, wooden buildings of a sports facility covering 200 square meters were on fire.

In the Darnytsia district, a fire covering five square meters occurred on the premises of a school.

In the Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out in a high-rise building on the seventh floor. The fire was contained. During the extinguishing, nine people were rescued, and another 50 were evacuated.

"At another address, a fire broke out in a high-rise building at the level of the 5th–8th floors. One person died. Fourteen people were rescued, including one child, and one person was freed from under the rubble," the report says.

Aftermath of the Russian strike on Kyiv on 14 November. Photo: State Emergency Service

In the Solomianskyi district, the roof and the fifth floor of a residential building caught fire. During extinguishing, 20 people were rescued.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, an impact on a residential building at the level of the seventh floor was recorded. In addition, rescuers extinguished a fire in a 22-story residential building at the level of the 19th floor.

Damage caused by the Russian shelling of Kyiv. Photo: National Police

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on the territory of a hospital. At another address, a fire covering 15 square meters in a building was extinguished.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, rescuers extinguished a fire in an open area.

Damaged building in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

"In the Obolonskyi district, an impact on a nine-story residential building caused fires in apartments from the 7th to the 9th floors, covering a total area of about 100 square meters. One person was rescued, and the fire was extinguished," the report states.

What Kyiv residents say

One of the residents of the building, Hanna, which was damaged as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv, said that everything started around midnight.

"There were explosions starting from around one o’clock. We heard them, but we no longer go to the bomb shelter because we just don’t have the strength," she said.

A powerful explosion occurred at about 3:30. According to her, her husband heard the characteristic sound of a Shahed-type drone. Later, the blast wave shattered all the windows in their apartment. Hanna emphasized that they survived by miracle.

"We immediately packed up. Our emergency bags were in the closet. We took everything and went outside because we were afraid that the gas might explode. When we went out, we saw the ninth floor burning, the eighth floor burning, and the seventh. I don’t know where it hit, but we understand it was a Shahed," she said.

Neighbors came out in an organized manner, without panic. Firefighters and medics arrived very quickly.

The resident noted that she does not remember such a powerful attack. According to her, about 20 buildings were affected.

Hanna shared that she does not plan to leave Kyiv. She will file a report about the damage and will restore her home. She added that she and her family will temporarily move in with friends because it is very cold in the apartment.

Damaged buildings in Kyiv

Police reported that around 30 residential buildings were damaged in Kyiv last night in the following districts:

Dnipro

Podil

Shevchenkivskyi

Solomianskyi

Holosiivskyi

Sviatoshynskyi

Darnytskyi

Desnianskyi

Obolonskyi

Fire in a high-rise building. Photo: National Police

"Medical facilities, public transport, office premises, shops, and vehicles were also damaged," the statement reads.

