Shelling of Kyiv region on January 28 — details

28 January 2025 09:36
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv region. Photo: t.me/kyivoda
On the night of January 28, Russian troops conducted a drone strike in the Kyiv region. The falling debris damaged residential buildings and a vintage car museum, but no one was injured.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The administration said that as a result of an enemy drone attack, debris from the downed target damaged the building that housed the classic car museum. Rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 600 square meters. The fire destroyed 9 vehicles and damaged 27 others.

обстріл Київської області 28 січня
Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv region. Photo: t.me/kyivoda
удар по Київській області 28 січня
Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv region. Photo: t.me/kyivoda
атака дронів на Київщину 28 січня
Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv region. Photo: t.me/kyivoda
обстріл Київської області 28 січня
Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv region. Photo: t.me/kyivoda

Damage was also reported in three other districts of the region. Two private homes, three commercial buildings and three cars were damaged.

удар по Київщині 28 січня
Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv region. Photo: t.me/kyivoda
обстріл Киїщини 28 січня
Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv region. Photo: t.me/kyivoda

Fortunately, there were no casualties and no critical infrastructure was affected. All relevant services are working on the ground to address the consequences of the overnight attack.

Last night, explosions were heard in several regions. Thus, the invaders attacked Kharkiv, a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise in the city, there are victims.

In addition, there was an incident in Chernihiv. Private houses were damaged as a result of the fall of the UAV debris.

