Shelling of ChNPP on February 14 — there is a threat of radioactive substances leakage

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the ChNPP on February 14. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The Chief Engineer of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Oleksandr Titarchuk, announced the threat of leakage of radioactive substances. However, the situation is currently under control.

Oleksandr Titarchuk said it in his commentary to Ukrinform on Friday, February 14.

Consequences of Russian attack on ChNPP

"There is now a possibility of leakage of radioactive substances due to certain actions that may be carried out at the old shelter facility," Titarchuk emphasized.

Wreckage of the Russian drone at the ChNPP. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

According to him, the situation is currently under control, and no exceedances of the control levels in terms of radiation background have been recorded at the site.

In addition, the Head of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, Hryhorii Ishchenko, stated that another 15 meters to the side would have resulted in a radiation accident. According to him, the consequences could have been catastrophic.

"The situation is currently under control," Ishchenko added.

As a reminder, on the night of February 14, the Russian invaders struck the shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant with the drone with an explosive warhead.

Also, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the enemy deliberately attacked the plant on the day of the Munich Conference.