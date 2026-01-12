Kyiv under attack on January 12 — consequences of the strike in photos and videos

Consequences of a UAV strike on Solomyanskyi district on January 12. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Dmytro Sheremet

On the night of January 12, Kyiv was again attacked by Russian drones. The Solomyanskyi district of the capital sustained the most damage from falling and hitting drone fragments.

Dmytro Sheremet, a journalist for Novyny.LIVE, reports from the scene.

Advertisement

Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv on January 12

A Russian "Shahed" drone hit a non-residential building in Solomyanskyi district. The building was heavily damaged as a result of the attack.

The destroyed building as a result of the shelling on January 12. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Dmytro Sheremet

Consequences of a UAV strike on Solomyanskyi district on January 12. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Dmytro Sheremet

A powerful blast wave damaged the surrounding infrastructure. In particular, windows were smashed and other damage was reported at one of Kyiv's universities and a secondary school.

In another part of the Solomyanskyi district, debris from a downed drone landed in a residential neighborhood. Windows in several multistory buildings were shattered, and balconies and exterior walls were damaged.

A car burned down by a drone strike. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Dmytro Sheremet

A damaged building as a result of a Russian strike on January 12. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Dmytro Sheremet

Emergency and utility services are on the ground fixing the damage caused by the attack and determining its extent.

Damaged windows and balconies after a UAV strike. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Dmytro Sheremet

Read more: