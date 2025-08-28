Russian forces damage EU office in Kyiv during overnight strike — photo report

The damaged building of the EU Mission in Kyiv. Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

On the night of August 28, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Kyiv. As a result, the building of the European Union's mission in the capital was damaged.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha in X.

Advertisement

Consequences of the August 28 strike on Kyiv

Sybiha said that Russia attacked diplomats during the nighttime attack on Kyiv on August 28. According to the minister, this constitutes a direct violation of the Vienna Convention.

The damaged building of the EU Mission in Kyiv. Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

The damaged building of the EU Mission in Kyiv. Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

"The EU mission to Ukraine was damaged. This requires not only the EU’s, but worldwide condemnation. We express solidarity with our EU colleagues and are ready to provide assistance," the Foreign Minister said.

During the night strike, Russia also targeted diplomats—in direct breach of the Vienna convention. The EU mission to Ukraine was damaged. This requires not only the EU’s, but worldwide condemnation. We express solidarity with our EU colleagues and are ready to provide assistance. pic.twitter.com/NqP1JGJxIy — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) August 28, 2025

At the same time, Andriy Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine insists "on strong international reactions to Russia’s brutal strike on Kyiv and other cities".

"Whatever Putin said in Alaska, his real actions reject diplomacy, dialogue, and peace efforts," the Ukrainian minister wrote.

We insist on strong international reactions to Russia’s brutal strike on Kyiv and other cities. Russia killed at least 8 people, including a child, and targeted civilian infrastructure. Whatever Putin said in Alaska, his real actions reject diplomacy, dialogue, and peace efforts. pic.twitter.com/bHclHlra7G — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) August 28, 2025

Read more:

Attack on Kyiv on August 28 — death toll and injuries continue to rise

Zelensky comments on the Russian attack on Kyiv