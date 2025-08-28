Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Kyiv Russian strike damages EU Mission building in Kyiv — photos

Russian strike damages EU Mission building in Kyiv — photos

Ua en ru
Publication time 28 August 2025 14:25
Russian forces damage EU office in Kyiv during overnight strike — photo report
The damaged building of the EU Mission in Kyiv. Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

On the night of August 28, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Kyiv. As a result, the building of the European Union's mission in the capital was damaged.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha in X.

Advertisement

Consequences of the August 28 strike on Kyiv

Sybiha said that Russia attacked diplomats during the nighttime attack on Kyiv on August 28. According to the minister, this constitutes a direct violation of the Vienna Convention.

Russian strike on kyiv August 28
The damaged building of the EU Mission in Kyiv. Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha
Russian strike on kyiv August 28
The damaged building of the EU Mission in Kyiv. Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

"The EU mission to Ukraine was damaged. This requires not only the EU’s, but worldwide condemnation. We express solidarity with our EU colleagues and are ready to provide assistance," the Foreign Minister said.

At the same time, Andriy Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine insists "on strong international reactions to Russia’s brutal strike on Kyiv and other cities".

"Whatever Putin said in Alaska, his real actions reject diplomacy, dialogue, and peace efforts," the Ukrainian minister wrote.

Read more:

Attack on Kyiv on August 28 — death toll and injuries continue to rise

Zelensky comments on the Russian attack on Kyiv

Kyiv Andrii Sybiha shelling EU war in Ukraine russia
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information