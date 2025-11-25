Shelling of Kyiv on November 25 — the number of victims has increased

Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv. Photo: National Police

As a result of the shelling of Kyiv on November 25 in the Sviatoshynskyi district, four people were killed. At least three more people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the KMVA, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram.

Advertisement

Shelling of Kyiv on November 25

Tkachenko said that at the site in the Sviatoshynskyi district, four people were killed. At least three more individuals were injured.

"Russians are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and housing. Cynical terror," the head of the KMVA emphasized.

There is also destruction in the Dnipro and Darnytsia districts.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that six people are currently known to have been killed in Kyiv.

Kyiv high-rise heavily damaged by a Russian strike. Photo: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets (Telegram).

Kyiv high-rise heavily damaged by a Russian strike. Photo: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets (Telegram).

Kyiv high-rise heavily damaged by a Russian strike. Photo: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets (Telegram). 1 / 3





"This night, Kyiv and the region again came under a brutal attack by the Russian aggressor. The enemy struck residential buildings where ordinary peaceful people lived. Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, six people were killed, and there are injured," the statement reads.

Read more:

Russian strike hits residential building in Ternopil — video

Russia strikes apartment building in Sumy — photos of aftermath

Current peace plan reflects Ukraine’s interests — White House