Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Kyiv Six killed in Kyiv as Russian strikes hit residential areas

Six killed in Kyiv as Russian strikes hit residential areas

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 November 2025 10:23
Updated 10:23
Shelling of Kyiv on November 25 — the number of victims has increased
Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv. Photo: National Police

As a result of the shelling of Kyiv on November 25 in the Sviatoshynskyi district, four people were killed. At least three more people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the KMVA, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram.

Advertisement

Shelling of Kyiv on November 25

Tkachenko said that at the site in the Sviatoshynskyi district, four people were killed. At least three more individuals were injured.

"Russians are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and housing. Cynical terror," the head of the KMVA emphasized.

There is also destruction in the Dnipro and Darnytsia districts.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that six people are currently known to have been killed in Kyiv.

  • strike
    Kyiv high-rise heavily damaged by a Russian strike. Photo: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets (Telegram).
  • strike
    Kyiv high-rise heavily damaged by a Russian strike. Photo: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets (Telegram).
  • strike
    Kyiv high-rise heavily damaged by a Russian strike. Photo: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets (Telegram).
1 / 3
  • strike
  • strike
  • strike

"This night, Kyiv and the region again came under a brutal attack by the Russian aggressor. The enemy struck residential buildings where ordinary peaceful people lived. Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, six people were killed, and there are injured," the statement reads.

Read more:

Russian strike hits residential building in Ternopil — video

Russia strikes apartment building in Sumy — photos of aftermath

Current peace plan reflects Ukraine’s interests — White House

Kyiv shelling rescuers war in Ukraine victims
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information