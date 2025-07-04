Russia attacked Kyiv after Putin-Trump talk — Zelensky says

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the night of July 3-4 was one of the most difficult for the country in terms of scale, cynicism, and coordination. During his address, he emphasized that the attack on Kyiv was further proof that Russia has no intention of ending the war and that the world must not delay its response.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on X.

Zelensky called on the world to act more decisively, as Russia intensifies its attacks

According to Zelensky, the air raid sirens began at the same time as the media began reporting on the telephone conversation between Putin and Donald Trump. The strike was the direct signal from Moscow.

"This was one of the most large-scale air attacks — deliberately massive and cynical. In total, 550 targets were launched, including at least 330 Russian-Iranian "shaheds", along with missiles, including ballistic ones. Notably, the first air raid alerts in our cities and regions yesterday began to blare almost simultaneously with media reports discussing a phone call between President Trump and Putin," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Rescue worker at the arrival site. Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv

The main target of the attack was Kyiv. The Air Raid Alert in the capital ended only at 9 a.m. According to the President, Ukrainian Air Defence Forces managed to destroy 270 targets, while another 208 drones were suppressed by electronic warfare means. Interceptor drones were deployed, destroying dozens of enemy UAVs.

People flee from attacks. Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv

The President emphasized that Ukraine is intensively developing drone defense systems, but it is critically important to maintain the support of partners in order to counter ballistic threats.

"Patriots and the missiles for them are true protectors of life," Zelensky noted.

In addition to Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions were also affected. According to preliminary data, at least 23 people were injured. Debris was reported in many regions, as well as direct hits on infrastructure.

The President emphasized that the only quick way to force Russia to change its destructive behavior is through large-scale international pressure, through sanctions, economic blows, and restrictions on infrastructure capabilities.

"This is the only thing that can be achieved quickly to change the situation for the better. And it depends on our partners, primarily the United States," Zelensky summarized.

