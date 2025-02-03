Ми в соцмережах:

Belarus voluntary soldier Maria Zaitseva buried in Kyiv — photos

3 February 2025 18:43
Andrii Horokhov - editor
In Kyiv, people said goodbye to Belarusian voluntary soldier Maria Zaitseva
Photo of the fallen Belarus voluntary soldier Maria Zaitseva. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
In Kyiv, people said goodbye to Belarusian woman Maria Zaitseva, who fought on the side of Ukraine and was killed in action against the Russian invaders. She used to take an active part in protests against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

The scene was visited by the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

Farewell to the Belarusian voluntary soldier

Maria Zaitseva was born and raised in the Belarusian city of Gomel, and in 2020 took part in the protests in Minsk. She opposed election fraud. During the rallies, Maria was injured and later went to the Czech Republic for treatment.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she helped Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic, and in the spring of 2023, she joined the Second International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Maria was killed on January 17, 2025, in the battles near Pokrovsk. The day before, she had turned 24 years old.

прощання з доброволицею
Soldiers near the coffin. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
прощання
Belarusian voluntary soldiers at the funeral. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
прощання з Марією Зайцевою
The coffin with the fallen is brought into the room. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
біля труни
Farewell to Maria Zaitseva. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
похорон
The comrade knelt in front of the coffin of the fallen. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
прощання з полеглою
The coffin with the fallen voluntary soldier. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

As a reminder, Belarusian voluntary soldier Maria Zaitseva was killed at the front. The girl was part of the Second International Legion, which was fighting on the side of Ukraine against the Russian invaders.

Earlier, Novyny.LIVE has already spoken to 21-year-old Russian Andrey, who sided with Ukraine and is now a fighter of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC).

