Photo of the fallen Belarus voluntary soldier Maria Zaitseva. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

In Kyiv, people said goodbye to Belarusian woman Maria Zaitseva, who fought on the side of Ukraine and was killed in action against the Russian invaders. She used to take an active part in protests against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

The scene was visited by the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

Farewell to the Belarusian voluntary soldier

Maria Zaitseva was born and raised in the Belarusian city of Gomel, and in 2020 took part in the protests in Minsk. She opposed election fraud. During the rallies, Maria was injured and later went to the Czech Republic for treatment.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she helped Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic, and in the spring of 2023, she joined the Second International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Maria was killed on January 17, 2025, in the battles near Pokrovsk. The day before, she had turned 24 years old.

Soldiers near the coffin. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Belarusian voluntary soldiers at the funeral. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The coffin with the fallen is brought into the room. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Farewell to Maria Zaitseva. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The comrade knelt in front of the coffin of the fallen. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The coffin with the fallen voluntary soldier. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

As a reminder, Belarusian voluntary soldier Maria Zaitseva was killed at the front. The girl was part of the Second International Legion, which was fighting on the side of Ukraine against the Russian invaders.

Earlier, Novyny.LIVE has already spoken to 21-year-old Russian Andrey, who sided with Ukraine and is now a fighter of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC).