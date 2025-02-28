Ethan Hurwick's funeral in Kyiv on February 28 — Photo report

Memorial service for Ethan Hurwick. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

A funeral ceremony for American volunteer medic Ethan Hurwick was held in Kyiv. He was killed on the battlefield in December 2023, but his body has only now been returned to his family.

Novyny.LIVE attended the funeral ceremony for Ethan Hurwick.

Who is Ethan Hurwick

People came to say goodbye to the American volunteer. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Coffin with Ethan Hurwick. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Ethan Hurwick, a 21-year-old US Marine veteran, gave his life fighting the Russian invaders. He died on December 14, 2023 while evacuating a wounded Ukrainian soldier.

Ethan joined the Ukrainian army as a volunteer to protect the country from Russian aggression. With a medical degree, he chose to become a combat medic, dedicating himself to saving lives on the front lines. Initially, he did not plan to see combat, only to help the wounded and teach first aid to those mobilized.

Comrades of Ethan Hurwick. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Parents of Ethan Hurwick. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Laying flowers. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

The American first served in the 131st Witcher Special Forces Battalion, which fought on the left bank of the Kherson region. He later transferred to the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade and continued to serve as a medic for both units.

On December 8, Hertvik and his comrade covered their group's retreat during a Russian attack. As a result of their actions, they were able to stop the enemy's advance, killing up to 12 occupiers. A few days later, Ethan was killed while saving his wounded comrade.

Ethan Hurwick's funeral. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Funeral ceremony. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

According to his mother, Ethan first worked on the Polish-Ukrainian border, helping refugees. Then he returned to the United States, but soon decided to join the Ukrainian front. On December 19, he was supposed to return home, but he was killed, giving his life for the country he loved.

"Ethan gave his life for the country and the people he fell in love with!" said his mother.

Soldiers are carrying the coffin. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

