Russia fired a missile with foreign components at Kyiv — details from Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/Pool

On Friday, April 25, rescue operations were completed in Kyiv at the site of the Russian shelling of the Sviatoshynskyi district on the night of April 24. Then the Russian occupiers killed 12 people and injured almost 90 others.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on X.

The shelling of Kyiv on April 24

More than 30 people remain in hospitals in the capital with very serious injuries. According to Zelensky, all the details of the missile are being investigated, but it is clear that it is ballistic missile from North Korea.

"The lack of sufficient pressure on Russia allows them to import such missiles and other weapons – and to use them here, in Europe. The lack of sufficient pressure on North Korea and its accomplices enables, in particular, the production of such ballistic missiles. The missile that killed civilians in Kyiv contained at least 116 components sourced from other countries – and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies," he said.

The Head of State emphasized that in the modern world, any armed conflict can rapidly involve various participants, and every state that is subjected to aggression is actually confronting not one enemy, but the entire coalition. Therefore, defense must be based on joint actions.

Pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is grateful to everyone in the world who helps protect the lives of our people, supplies air defense systems and missiles to them. He also expressed gratitude to those who maintain pressure on Russia for this war, on its accomplices. Ukraine insists that Russia immediately cease and unconditionally agree to a full ceasefire.

"Ukraine agreed to President Trump's proposal for a ceasefire in the skies, at sea, and on the front lines 45 days ago. We offered to make it comprehensive and to extend the ceasefire that could have been established on Easter. We also made a direct proposal to Russia to at least halt strikes on civilian targets. Russia rejects all of this," Zelensky said.

As a result, pressure is needed, as stopping the killings is the first priority.

Only today have rescue operations been completed at the site of one of Russia’s strikes on Ukraine on April 24. On that day, in Kyiv, the Russians, unfortunately, killed 12 of our people and nearly 90 people were injured.



— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 25, 2025

As a reminder, in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers have unblocked two more bodies from the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building hit by a Russian missile on the night of April 24. The death toll now stands at 12.

On Friday, April 25, Russian occupiers attacked Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, with a drone. As a result of an attack on a residential building, a father and a daughter burned to death in an apartment.